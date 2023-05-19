UK Bakery Offers Free Bagel Chips For ‘Silly’ Dance; Results Are Hilarious

A UK bakery’s attempt to spread happiness, joy and laughter has been garnering a whole lot of appreciation on social media. The bakery called Bagels and Schmear in Radlett town decided to add a delightful twist to its customers’ experiences. The bakery asked people to show off their dance moves as they entered, promising free ‘bagel chips’ to those who could impress the shopkeeper. The CCTV footage captured customers enthusiastically dancing their way into the store, spreading happiness all around.

Francesca, the owner, came up with a unique idea to spread cheer and offered a tempting reward. A video shared on their Instagram page captured the moment when she put up a note on the glass door, encouraging visitors to “do a silly dance walking in” the bakery and promised, “If we like it-free bagel chips on us.”

The energy at Bagels and Schmear reached new heights as customers eagerly displayed their remarkable dance moves. One woman gracefully danced alongside her toddler and others showcased their impressive robot-inspired dance routine. The video, accompanied by the remixed version of the viral song ‘Cupid’ by South Korean K-pop group Fifty Fifty, perfectly captured the joyful atmosphere.

Expressing their gratitude and appreciation, the bakery penned a heartfelt message, “Thanks for all the lols this weekend. We bloody love you lot.”

Francesca’s idea at Bagels and Schmear not only delighted their customers but also garnered love from social media users. The enthusiastic dance moves by the customers captured the hearts of online viewers.

Reacting to the viral clip, a user expressed their appreciation, stating, “What a great idea! Need things like this for the laughs in life.” Another individual thought this was a smart strategy “And that’s how we do marketing.”

This idea by a user sparked excitement among social media users, “Imagine how randomly awesome would be if Harry Styles came here with his dancing freestyle moves like from love on tour.”

A user was so inspired that they plan to implement a similar concept in their own bakery, “Amazing. Doing this at the bakery when we open & giving you credit because this is so cute and genius.”

According to the website of the bakery, Francesca, was inspired to open the shop after she craved a ‘proper bagel’ during the lockdown. Having lived in New York, where she enjoyed bagels regularly, she decided to turn her passion for bagels into a side hustle. However, as her interest grew, she made the bold decision to leave her corporate job and fully dedicate herself to starting Bagels + Schmear.