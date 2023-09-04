UK CEO Grants Paid Leaves To Employees For Entire Month, We Are Not Joking

In a time when the hustle culture is seen in many workplaces, a company has taken a different approach. Jo Hunter, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based company 64 Million Artists, has been getting attention for her unconventional approach to employee well-being by granting her entire team paid leave for the whole month of August. In an interview with Business Insider, Jo Hunter highlighted the importance of productivity. She believes that innovation, inclusion and the exchange of ideas play a major role in a company’s success, rather than just sitting at desks and sending emails.

She explained, “During the pandemic, we moved to working a four-day workweek and remote working to support our employees. But as life started to return to normal, I realised my colleagues were burnt out. The company had grown from four to seven employees over the last few years and demand for our creativity workshops increased.”

Jo Hunter was inspired by an essay from American professor Brene Brown, where Brown shared her own company’s practice of providing employees a four-week break during the same month. Hunter decided to follow in her footsteps. During this period, there was a strict policy against checking emails on phones or computers.

She explained that her company didn’t face any financial challenges during the month. This was primarily because they work with schools, universities and community services, which typically slow down during the summer months. However, she acknowledged that this move wouldn’t be possible during January, as that month is their busiest season.

The CEO announced the news on Twitter and talking about the public’s reaction, she said, “People were shocked and I was surprised. Having worked in creative spaces throughout my career, I’m used to thinking outside the box and taking risks. So, to me, this was a normal response to the pandemic.”

Jo Hunter stated that their clients were understanding and supportive of their decision to provide employees with a month of paid leave. In fact, many of their clients expressed interest in implementing similar policies for their own employees. To ensure a smooth transition, the company informed clients well in advance and made plans in July for activities in September, allowing them to resume work quickly upon returning from their break.

She shared that offering a month-long paid leave has become a permanent rule in their employee contracts. However, they have made a slight adjustment by reducing the annual holiday from 25 to 20 days per year. This change has also proved beneficial for the company and the CEO is expecting a growth in their turnover.