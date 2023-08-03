UK Couple Claims They Live With Dead Relatives In Their House

We all have watched horror films, where a house is cursed with his ghosts or a doll is possessed. But what if someone is watching you sleep? Scary to think, right? A woman in the United Kingdom has alleged that she and her husband live with ghosts of her dead relatives at their home, who often sit on the sofa and even share their bed at night.

Jane Drew also claimed that the spirits of her mother, Mary and grandmother, Clara are often seen in the living room. Her husband, David Drew has even allegedly seen Jane’s father stand behind the bar, which they used to have.

The 59-year-old woman met her husband at one of his clairvoyant shows in Blackpool in 1984 and got married after a year. According to Mirror, in the initial days of their relationship, the couple would have various spirits visiting them several times a week. Jane also believes that she was poked by her mother in the back who died in 2019.

David is from Llandudno in Wales, UK has worked as a psychic medium for more than 50 years. He is currently in a wheelchair and has to rely on Jane as his full-time caretaker, but he is still receiving a lot of requests from people asking him to help with their spiritual cases.

The 69-year-old man told the Mirror that he was just 3 when he experienced seeing a ghost and seeing people all the time. He even mentioned that he saw Jane’s mother smiling at him nine months after she died. He also explained that he never saw his dead relatives but saw his mother once in 1979.

“We’d be in bed and feel the bed dip down and I’d ask who that would be and he would just go to sleep and I’d be lying there in the covers scared under the duvet. Sometimes it would just be a small dip and then other times it would feel like someone really bouncing their bum down on the bed," Jane said.

She explained that her mother had this habit of poking Jane on her back when she was alive to get her attention and one night she was just sitting on the bed and she felt a poke on her back so she knew it was her.

Jane added that she had experienced some scary incidents when she was alone at home. She said that David’s shaving mirror is usually kept at the back of the counter. At times it moves by itself and hovers above the floor for a second before it drops on the floor.

Jane also added that David’s joy in his work is to help the people, including when one woman alleged that she was being tortured by a spirit in her home. Even though David loves his work, it does come with backlash and threats. Once he was about to go for his show when the police called them informing him that a group is threatening to kill him if did the show.