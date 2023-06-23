UK Family Shocked As Restaurant Wraps Sunday Roast Leftovers In Cling Film

Indulging in a satisfying meal at our favourite restaurant often leaves us wanting to taste its flavours again. It’s no surprise that many of us opt to take our leftovers home. However, imagine the disappointment of receiving your food wrapped messily in a cling film. This unfortunate incident recently occurred with a family in the UK, leaving them shocked by the lack of care from the staff at Toby Carvery, a renowned restaurant chain.

During a visit to a restaurant in Bristol, Trinity Martin and her family, ordered a delicious dinner consisting of a Yorkshire pudding, roast, mashed potatoes, peas and cauliflower. Aware of the portion size and not wanting to waste food, she politely requested to take her leftovers home. However, to her disappointment, the hotel staff informed her that she couldn’t have the food packed in a box. Instead, the staff resorted to an unusual method by wrapping the leftovers in cling film.

In a conversation with Bristol Live, Trinity candidly shared her shocking experience. She described the wrapped leftovers as “vile" and stated that her family was taken aback by the sight.

“We were laughing because everyone around us were giving weird looks. We thought the waitress was joking at first but she wasn’t," she said.

Despite taking the cling film-wrapped leftovers home to avoid being impolite, Trinity Martin and her family refrained from consuming the meal “because it looked gross.” Ultimately, they decided to throw it away.

Toby Carvery’s management has opted to maintain silence, refusing to provide any official statement or response in regard to the incident despite receiving numerous inquiries from various news outlets.

The management previously started an initiative to reduce food wastage. The restaurant chain introduced ‘Magic Bags’ priced under £4 (approximately Rs 400), containing a selection of fan-favourite items such as Yorkshire puddings, meat and vegetables. Customers can acquire these bags through an app for £3.29 (Rs 350), while £2.29 (Rs 240) for the vegetarian option.