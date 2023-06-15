UK Firefighter, Whose Left Hand Was Crushed Years Ago, Returns To Service

Anthony Seward was 21 years old when his left hand got crushed in an unprotected factory machine at his side job in 2017. He had joined Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) only for a year when the incident happened. Now, six years later, Anthony has resumed as an on-call firefighter after multiple surgeries on the NHS saved the grip strength in his injured hand.

According to Mirror, the surgeons had to sew his hand inside his stomach to create “a pocket” which helped the severed hand to be alive for three weeks. The now 27-year-old said that he always wanted to help people and so the fire service was something he was interested in.

“My hand was crushed and I lost all of my grip strength and dexterity. It was quite a serious degloving injury,” he said.

After the incident, surgeons had to amputate the tips of four of his fingers which left Anthony devastated as he realized that his dream was going to end. But the doctors managed to save the rest of his hand using a World War I era technique of storing his smashed hand in his abdomen to heal it.

After four surgeries, Anthony studied strength and conditioning at the University of Birmingham to change his focus towards sports. During his course, last September, Anthony realised that he was able to meet the minimum strength to rejoin the fire service.

“I suddenly realised that it might be possible to go back. I had been able to do deadlifts and pull-ups, but grip strength was one of the last real physical barriers. Passing the test gave me a green light, so I just thought, ‘this may be physically possible’," he added.

He spent weeks modifying his old service gloves into a mitten for his hand and tested them out in training sessions. Eventually, he passed the tests and was readmitted to the department.

Anthony credited his amazing recovery to the NHS, paramedics and air ambulance for his recovery.

He also mentioned that when he resumed as a firefighter his co-workers were really helpful to make sure he was practical and operational.