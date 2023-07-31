UK Man Bet All His Life Earnings At Casino, Ended Up Winning Rs 2 Crore

In 2004, a man named Ashley Revell from the United Kingdom made headlines with a daring plan. He intended to sell all his belongings, take the money to Las Vegas and bet his entire life savings of USD 135,300 on a single spin of the roulette wheel. The risky attempt was captured on video, adding to the suspense and excitement. Initially, the bet was set to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel, but they declined to accept the gamble. Determined to play the bet, Revell approached the Plaza Hotel and Casino, and they agreed.

Before spinning the wheel, a floor man at the casino asked, “Are you sure you want to make this bet with your life savings?" Ashley calmly replied, “Yeah, I’m set."

The man added, “I want you to know we would never knowingly condone or accept someone taking a wager of their entire life’s savings. But, we know this is a culmination of a grand adventure for you and hopefully the start of many more and more interesting occasions.”

Ashley Revell placed all his chips on red and the wheel was set in motion. In that nail-biting moment, Ashley’s future hung in the balance. As the wheel spun in slow motion, the room was filled with tension. Ashley’s facial expression changed within seconds, as the ball finally landed on Red 7.

It was a legendary moment that left onlookers stunned and Ashley in disbelief as he successfully turned his life savings of $135,300 (over Rs 1 Crore) into $270,600 (over Rs 2 Crore).

Ashley Revell’s life-changing moment of risking everything might have been forgotten if it was not filmed for Sky One’s reality show Double or Nothing.

After his incredible roulette win, Ashley decided to benefit from his gambling success by starting a poker website called Poker UTD. He also entered the online gambling market by establishing an iGaming recruitment website. Unfortunately, his business faced challenges and Poker UTD went out of business in 2012.

Ashley Revell’s iconic win served as an inspiration for Simon Cowell’s produced show called ‘Red or Black?’