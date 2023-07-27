UK Man Jailed For 18 Months For Stealing 2 Lakh Cadbury Creme Eggs

We often hear stories of bizarre thefts. One such story recently made the news. A UK man, whom the police referred to as the ‘Easter Bunny’, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing almost 2 lakh Cadbury Creme Eggs. The man, named Joby Pool, is 32 years old. He burglarized an industrial unit in Telford (England) on February 11. He ran away after stealing a lorry cab filled with Cadbury Creme Eggs, worth over 40,000 US dollars, which is Rs 32.8 lakh in Indian currency. According to reports, in the court hearing, prosecutor Owen Beale said Joby Pool used a metal grinder to break into an industrial building in Stafford Park, Telford, that belonged to SW Group Logistics. The cab with the creme eggs was subsequently towed away by him.

Owen Beale further claims that Pool was stopped by police while he was driving a car that had been reportedly stolen from the Yorkshire region in October. He lifted his hands and walked cheerfully toward the cops. Owen said, “This wasn’t spur-of-the-moment offending as he has stolen a lorry cab filled with Cadbury Creme Eggs; so he knew that he might face this consequence in the first place. It is obvious that he is a criminal and has planned the entire matter. I’m quite sure he is not the only one; others would have taken part in this crime."

Later, West Mercia police made a bit of fun of the incident on Twitter, shortly after the culprit was arrested. “West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 2,00,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford," read the caption.

UPDATE | West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.1/3 pic.twitter.com/N2vr2iUbMo — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023

Reports suggest the value of these chocolates is very high during Easter. The sale of chocolate eggs reaches 220 million during Easter in the UK, so this theft at that time caused a big loss to the company.