UK Man Spots Giant Spider Inside House But He Doesn’t Want To Kill It

Spiders are one of the worst nightmares. It seems that this British man would relate to it. Danny Higgins has shared a picture of a huge spider spotted at his friend’s house. Along with the picture, which was shared on the British Spider Identification Facebook group, Danny Higgins said, “Trying to identify this for a friend, was thinking maybe Male Eratigena SP, any suggestions welcome, thank you in advance." Many agreed that the spider was huge and suggested to Higgins that he should get the eight-legged creature “re-homed.” In the viral image, the enormous beast can be seen hanging from the ceiling.

One person opined that the spider bears an uncanny resemblance to a male Giant House Spider. He wrote, “Looks like a make of GHS”. Another added, “The carapace looks unusually large, almost sparassidae-like. Something makes me doubt this is a GHS although I’d love to be proven wrong.” “Looks more huntsman-like than GHS but happy to be corrected.” read a comment.

Higgins added that they have reached out to Environmental Health to help them catch the spider. Higgins wrote, “[They] have arranged to pick this big boy up, thank you to everyone for your suggestions and advice! Keeping a safe distance and a watchful eye on him until then, may the odds forever be in my favour.”

Higgins’ decision was not quite appreciated by the group members. They explained that Environmental Health would most likely kill the spider, and it would be better if the beast gets ‘rehomed’. Notably, some extended their help to get the spider rehomed.

A person said, “Such a shame the environmental health/pest control will end up destroying it.” Another user wrote, “We had someone who could have rehomed it for you as well. Environmental health will most likely kill it.”

Higgins then said, “After finding out Environmental Health would kill it, I have cancelled their visit and have spoken to a good friend who specialises in homing spiders, didn’t sit right with me that I’d be responsible for its death.. so he will be picked up very shortly.”