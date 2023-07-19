UK Mom With Over 800 Tattoos On Body Now Plans To Get Eyeballs Inked

Tattoos are beautiful artwork without any doubt and there are many instances where people have become immensely addicted to them. They also don’t care about the fact that it is a painful process. As per the Daily Star News website, Melissa Sloan, 46, has spent more than half of her life getting designs etched on her body.

A mother of two, Sloan from Wales, United Kingdom, said that she wants to be fully covered in the ink, including her eyeballs. As per the report, she gets her body inked by her 56-year-old boyfriend before sleeping at night. Sloan was 20 when she got the tattoo of her first boyfriend inked on her body. Ironically, she loves to feel the pain that is inflicted on her face by the tattoo needle. She decided to get her face inked with the tattoos and aspires to do the same on her body as well.

In the last 10 years, Sloan has built not one or two, but three prison-style tattoos on her face. She told the portal that she has covered her body with more than 800 tattoos. She doesn’t even remember the exact date of getting these tattoos inked. As per the report, Sloan has gone too far with her love for tattoos. She has now decided to take a major plunge of covering the white portion of her eyes with the ink gun as well. This has received a major share of concern from strangers. They have tried to warn her about the devastating consequences of this action.

As per the Daily Star News website, eyeball tattoos do come with risks that can lead to blindness. Not only the loss of vision, these tattoos also cause bloodborne infections and even the actual loss of the eye altogether. Sloan is not scared a bit of these medical complications and told Daily Star News, “I keep getting people [saying] you’re going to get blood poisoning and all that…But you can die anyway - people could be healthy and just drop down dead."