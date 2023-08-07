UK News Outlet’s Op-Ed Says Going Solo to Cinema Not 'Self Love', Gets Slammed

Have you ever been to movies alone? If yes, then was it an act of self love or just an expression of solitude? Now, an article by ‘The Independent’ is being slammed on social media as it states that doing things alone is not always ‘self love’. The article elaborates on how today’s generation, deemed as the ‘GenZ’, have this knack of romanticising doing things alone. It is in reference to a video which went viral that showed an elderly woman who went to see ‘Barbie’ alone. “Saw this queen leave the theatre alone after Barbie,” read the video’s caption. The author, however, mentioned that doing things alone is not always self love but also an act of loneliness.

Here, in the article, she also elaborates on doing daily chores, going to a bookstore, and making a playlist. She mentions how these day to day errands are romanticised by GenZs.

Now, the article did not go that well with a section of people on Twitter. “This full article is actually a pretty sad take on people who are just trying to find joy in mundane everyday things. There’s still stigma around doing stuff alone, but surely we should celebrate that we feel more comfortable & confident flying solo in a society made for couples?” wrote a Twitter user.

sounds like someone needs a little self-love https://t.co/V45V2lIKxp— Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) August 6, 2023

A reminder that not everything you do has to prove a point, align with a political agenda or wellness trend. If you want to see a movie and don't want to wait for your schedule to align with a pal or partner to have company, just go to the bloody movie. https://t.co/xXJiH17pL8— Catriona MacLeod (@ThatCatLoud) August 7, 2023

Are people shaming people for going to the movies alone? Like what? It’s such a normal thing to do… and an easy thing to do if you’ve got a friend group who’s schedules are all over the place. Wtf? https://t.co/P30Jppr4eB— Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) August 6, 2023

