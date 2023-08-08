UK Woman Gives Birth To Three Rainbow Babies, Each With The Same Birth Date

The cases of twins and triplets being born are reported every month. What surprises everyone is rainbow babies. A child born immediately after a miscarriage is termed a rainbow baby. Why are they called rainbow babies, you may ask? The term likens such babies’ birth to the appearance of a beautiful rainbow following a storm. This concept has gained widespread acknowledgement over the last few years, as it represents a symbol of hope and healing. Recently, a woman from England has beaten all odds as she gave birth to three rainbow babies, that too each with the same birthday.

She was told that she may never become pregnant. Interestingly, despite being born in different years, her three kids share the birth date. The woman named Emma Smith’s third son Arley Jay was born on June 20. The 42-year-old woman had earlier given birth to two sons, Alfie James and Jesse Joe on the same date. It would have been a normal case for others, but it was a pleasant surprise for her. Emma, who is a wedding planner by profession, suffers from endometritis. Endometritis is a lifelong condition which causes inflammation and infection of the uterus. It leads to the loss of babies during pregnancy. Emma was diagnosed with the condition when she was 18. To get rid of this, she also underwent ten operations.

Emma believed that she would never get the opportunity to raise kids. She said in an interview with a new portal, “I suffered the heartache of watching friends and family members having children, adamant that it would never be my turn.” When she welcomed her first son Alfie James with her partner Dave Mycock in 2016, she was completely amazed. Years later, Emma again became pregnant but had a miscarriage. Afterwards, she got pregnant with Jesse Joe in 2019, who was born on the same date. She was left in disbelief when she had one more child, Arley Jay born on the same date. Interestingly, all her boys are ‘rainbow babies’.

The Mirror quoted Emma saying, “If you were to put a bet on a horse with those odds, you’d never think it would come in as a winner, but we certainly have – three times. It’s a complete miracle, it’s magical, and we just feel completely and utterly blessed.”