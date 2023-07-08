UK Woman Suspects Infidelity, Discovers Husband's Dementia

A woman in the United Kingdom to her surprise has discovered that her suspicions of husband’s infidelity were unfounded and actually the husband was suffering from a serious ailment. It was revealed that he was battling early-onset of dementia.

Emma Ruscoe, a 55-year-old woman from Solihull, West Midlands, England, had noticed subtle changes in her husband Simon’s behavior that led her to believe he was having an affair.

According to the Daily Mail, Emma began to feel that something was amiss when 58-year-old Simon started withdrawing from their social circles and displayed signs of emotional distance. The family started noticing these changes towards the end of 2015. Emma observed that Simon would take wrong turns even in familiar places. It was during a family holiday in Cephalonia, Greece, in August 2016, that Emma noticed further changes in her husband’s behaviour.

Simon became increasingly argumentative, and conversations they had would just slip from his memory. Concerned about his well-being, Emma decided to take him to their General Practitioner, who referred them to a memory clinic. But, getting Simon to attend the appointment proved to be challenging.

In March 2018, Emma returned to the doctors and they were once again referred to a memory clinic. In June same year, they received a letter stating that Simon did not have dementia. Emma shared her frustration, recounting that no tests were conducted, and they simply spoke to a psychologist who attributed Simon’s symptoms to increasing stress.

Undeterred by the initial diagnosis, Emma persisted in seeking answers. The couple attended further appointments where Simon underwent assessments. Finally, in January 2020, they received a diagnosis of early-onset dementia. Emma expressed a sense of relief upon receiving the confirmation. She had known deep down that something was wrong, but their concerns had gone unnoticed for so long.

Tragically, shortly after Simon’s diagnosis, the world went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Emma described the challenges of caring for her husband during this time, but they adapted the best they could. With Emma working from home, she was able to provide support and encourage Simon to maintain his personal care. The progression of the disease has been evident, with Simon’s abilities declining from being able to cut the lawn just 12 months prior to needing assistance with everyday tasks.

Emma expressed the emotional toll of witnessing her husband deteriorate, as they have been together for 31 years. Currently, the family is searching for a personal assistant who can provide them with respite and allow Simon some degree of independence.

Emma’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of dementia on individuals and their loved ones. What initially appeared as suspicion and betrayal, turned out to be a heartbreaking battle with a debilitating illness.