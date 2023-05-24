UK Woman, Who Dropped Out Of Medical School, Sells Her Spit; Earns Rs 40 Lakh Per Month

Twenty-two-year-old Latiesha Jones quit her medical school to sell but that didn’t stop her from making it big in life. She makes Rs 40 lakh per month. Wait, before you hear about her profession. The UK woman sells her spit, according to a report in The Mirror. Latiesha from Machester always wanted to become a doctor and took up medical studies.

Dealing with financial constraints, Latiesha started working as a part-time employee at a grocery store named Tesco. When it wasn’t enough, the woman opened an Only Fans account. That’s when the viewers began demanding strange things from her, paving the woman’s way to selling spit.

Latiesha revealed that when someone asked her to send a bottle of her spit she thought it was a joke. “I agreed and asked for $372… He then asked for my bank details and paid for it. I couldn’t believe how easy it was,” shared Latiesha. The spit-selling business, running for four years, has earned the woman good profit. She has been able to repay a loan debt of $11,000, following which she quit her Tesco job.

So far, Latiesha has earned Rs 40 lakh from her bizarre business venture. Not just that, the spit-seller has even purchased a new property from the money she earned. She paid the entire amount in cash as well. Not just spit, but Latiesha also sells weird things like her week-old bedsheets, sweaty gym clothes, dirty toothbrushes, and toenails to her Only Fans customers.

Latiesha who dropped out of medical school in the second year shared that she was earning money that she had only dreamt of earlier. She earns Rs 30,000 a day just by selling spit. One of the most expensive bottles of spit ever sold by her cost Rs 1.5 lakh. Latiesha shared her experience of being a pit seller in a Tik Tok video that received rave responses.