Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tries 'Barfi' Made By Rishi Sunak's Mother in Viral Video

A video which is currently going viral shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky trying an Indian sweet made by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother. The video has been uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Rishi Sunak. While speaking at an interview, he recalled the heartwarming incident. He explained, “My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she’d made, called barfi. I saw President Zelensky on the Monday after that and he and I were chatting and he was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum’s barfi which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that.”

There is also a clip of President Zelensky trying the Indian sweet dish, known as ‘barfi.’ “’It’s not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum’s, homemade sweets,” read the caption of the video.

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 16K likes. Many found the video ‘cute’ and commented the same. "This is the cutest.. we can all relate to mum’s barfi,” wrote an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, this incident took place when Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to UK. After the US, it is the UK which has been one of the largest suppliers of military aid to Ukraine amid war with Russia. UK has contributed $2.9 billion worth of support last year and is pledging a similar amount for 2023.

President Zelenskyy has faced massive backlash amid war. It happened when he did a photoshoot for Vogue as his country battled through an intense phase. The President, along with his wife, Olena Zelenska posed for the digital cover of Vogue magazine.

