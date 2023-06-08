Ukrainian Women Send Bold Message To Russia After Dam Destruction Floods

A dam located in southern Ukraine, which is currently under Russian control, suffered significant damage on Tuesday, leading to a blame game between Kyiv and Moscow. The destruction of the dam has resulted in the evacuation of local residents as water levels continue to rise. Authorities appointed by Russia have claimed that the dam was partially destroyed due to “multiple strikes". In response, Ukraine has accused Russia of being responsible for the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, which, according to them, has caused damage to the dam. Amidst the chaos, two Ukrainian women have taken it upon themselves to draw attention to the tragedy that has left thousands of people homeless due to Russia’s alleged actions undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Utilizing Instagram as a platform, they shared a poignant series of photos holding a poster that boldly states, “My Home Is Flooding Because Of Russia."

In an emotional Instagram post, the women expressed their outrage, stating, “Today Russians committed a terrorist act by blowing up the Kakhovka dam, which was under Russian control for more than a year. This is likely the biggest technological disaster Europe has experienced in decades."

They highlighted the dire consequences of the incident, revealing that over 13 settlements have been submerged, leading to the evacuation of more than 1,300 individuals. Furthermore, the women stressed that these statistics only account for the territory controlled by Ukraine, while the occupied Russian territory likely bears even greater damage, albeit hidden from view.

The women also highlighted the crucial role the dam played in the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The explosion now poses a threat to its operations and could potentially result in an even larger-scale disaster. The devastating impact on flora, fauna, and the homes of civilians is evident, with houses being washed away by the relentless force of water. Additionally, the destruction of hydroelectric power plants is regarded as a weapon of mass destruction and is considered a war crime. The women firmly asserted, “Russians are dangerous for everything alive."

With both countries pointing fingers at each other, tensions in the region are escalating further. The damaged dam has not only led to the displacement of local residents but has also raised concerns about the potential impact on surrounding areas. As the situation unfolds, the blame game continues, further exacerbating the already strained relations between Ukraine and Russia.