UK’s Co-Op Funeralcare Plans To Adopt An Environment-friendly Water Cremation Method

Burials are religiously and emotionally an important part of many cultures. Traditional burial customs have been in practice for thousands of years. Now, people are also trying other means of burials, majorly due to environmental and space concerns. In the United Kingdom, Co-op Funeralcare — the largest funeral provider — has introduced a unique method of funeral. They have announced plans to offer a new and eco-friendly method of burial, known as resomation. This practice is referred to as water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis. As per the reports, the dead body will be put up in a biodegradable pouch and enclosed within a container. This container will also be filled with pressurised water and a small quantity of Potassium Hydroxide. Then, this container will be stored in a machine. Reportedly, the mixture breaks down the cells and tissues in the body. Finally, it will dissolve in this machine in four hours and result in a watery solution.

For this procedure, hot water will be used instead of fire. After the procedure, the remains of the deceased (bones and ashes) will be reduced to fine white powder, which will be then returned to the family members of the deceased. This procedure is commonly used in South Africa, Canada, and some parts of the US as well. It has still not been used in India.

Research has pointed out that this water cremation process is a sustainable option, as compared to the other methods of funeral. It is because resomation does not release toxic gases, air pollutants, and polluting fluids. According to reports, Co-op Funeralcare aims to provide a more greener and environment-conscious approach to funerals. This company is responsible for over 93,000 funerals annually. It intends to expand the scope of water cremation to the clients, if its pilot program becomes successful.

Co-op Funeralcare has also informed the UK Government about its plans. Late Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid campaigner, had chosen the water cremation as well — which highlights its increased acceptance.