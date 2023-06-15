UK's Most Tattooed Man Can't Get Loan From Bank And The Reason Is...

Britain’s most tattooed man is not in the best of spirits and he has every reason to be so. Matthew Wellan, who developed a strong obsession with tattoos at a very young age, has spent a fortune earning the moniker of “UK’s most tattooed man". The 43-year-old is now deep down in debt due to his extravagance spending on his body tattoos. He now has a debt of Rs 68 lakh which he does not know how to repay. His appearance gets in the way of procuring a job anywhere, he claims.

Also, he has run into a weird problem with his bank because of his name. Matthew legally changed his name to “King Of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink - Ite" in 2008. Yes, this is presently his full legal name. However, due to his unconventional long name, his bank is not granting him a loan. He has also been trying to switch his account from one bank to another but he has claimed of facing discrimination, not because of his appearance but because of his name.

Also called simply Body Art by friends, Matthew Wellan claimed that the bank turned him down because the name on his bills did not match the one on his passport. He was denied a passport in 2013, with officials arguing that his peculiar name didn’t comply with their rules. But because he had altered it through a deed poll, he was able to successfully sue the government and obtain a passport in 2014.

Matthew has tattooed for more than 1,500 hours in his life. In February 2016, 36 tattoo artists were working on his body simultaneously. He even got his nipples removed surgically to make place for tattoos and also had his ear operated on. He mainly has an array of animals tattooed all over his body. Matthew developed a passion for tattoos at the age of 9 and his first inking was at the age of 16.