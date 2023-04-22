'Umpire Can Save': Virat Kohli's Reason for Only Verbal Spat on Field is too Hilarious

Virat Kohli is not just a talented batsman, but also an expert in shutting down his opponents with his aggressive verbal jabs on the cricket field. Whether he’s wielding his bat or his tongue, this 34-year-old cricketer always brings his A-game and gives his rivals a tough time. He’s undoubtedly the undisputed king of clap backs and has an unrivaled talent for putting his critics in their place with style and sass.

But did you know there’s a hilarious backstory behind Kohli’s love for verbal sparring? In a recent interview, the former India captain revealed why he prefers to engage in verbal battles rather than physical fights, and it’s sure to make you chuckle!

During a recent appearance on the Star Sports show, ‘Let There Be Sport’, host Jatin Sapru asked Virat Kohli about his childhood days of playing gully cricket. Kohli shared that he was a passionate and competitive kid who loved playing with older boys to improve his game. However, a hilarious moment came to light when he revealed that whenever they accidentally broke someone’s glass in society while playing, everyone else would run away, leaving him to face the wrath of the aunties who lived there.

Despite being known for his on-field aggression now, Kohli admitted that he was always too scared to get into physical fights. “Physical toh chance hi nahi. Koi mujhe maar ke nikal jaayega, main toh mar jaunga, usko nahi pata kya hua”, he candidly admitted in the ‘Rising from the Ashes’ episode.

“Munh se kuch bhi bulwalo but main physical ladai nahi karta (I may say whatever I want with my words, but I don’t get into physical fights)," Kohli added.

He also revealed that the reason he only engages in verbal sparring on the field is because he knows that the umpire will always be there to intervene and prevent any physical altercation from taking place.

“Yar voh bhi main ground pe karta hun, mujhe pata hai vahaan pe ladai nahi ho sakti na, vahaan pe umpire beech mein aa jaayenge na (I only do all of that verbal stuff on the field because I know that there won’t be any actual fight. The umpire will always be there to separate us)," Kohli shared, unable to contain his laughter.

Even Sapru couldn’t help but burst into laughter after hearing Kohli’s candid confession and said, “First time we’ve gotten into this depth”.

In no time, the hilarious segment of the interview quickly made its way onto social media, particularly Twitter, where users couldn’t stop laughing at his witty revelation.

Watch the Clip Below:

Virat bro 😭, bhai ladta hai cause he knows umpire beech mein ajayega 😂. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/7xM6MhpatZ— Aani (@wigglyywhoops) April 21, 2023

Does something like this happen with you too?

Read all the Latest News here