Unaffected By Poison, This Small Creature Is Deadly For King Cobra

Who is not afraid of snakes? Whether it’s an animal or a human, everybody prefers to change their way if they see a snake. Cobras are considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world. If they bite someone, chances of survival for the victim are rare. But do you know that there is an animal on Earth that can lull a Cobra into death-like sleep within moments? You might think of it as Mongoose, but it’s not entirely correct. This animal has no fear of Cobras and immediately pounces on them upon seeing them.

We are talking about Meerkats found in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa. Although this animal is from the species of Mongoose, it is considered much more dangerous. It’s merely 1 foot tall and weighs less than 1 kilogram. They usually roam in groups, with female Meerkats leading them. Their vision, sense of smell and hearing abilities are quite strong.

Meerkats are omnivorous which means they can eat both plants and animals. But in general, they feed on small lizards, scorpions, snakes and their eggs. They are unaffected by the venom of Cobras and Scorpions. Since they live in a desert area, therefore whatever they eat fulfils their requirement for water as well. On average, they have a life span of 13 years. Apart from Africa, they can also be found in many zoos all over the world.

Meerkats typically reproduce rapidly. After a gestation period of about 70 days, female Meerkats can give birth to two offspring in a year, each litter consisting of three to seven pups. These pups stay in the burrow with their mother until they are ready to consume solid food. When they hunt, they also strategise their approach. Some companions search for prey, some devise strategies and others engage in hunting.