Understanding 'Free Bleeding': Why Gen Z Women Are Ditching Pads And Embracing The Trend

The trend of free bleeding is gaining traction among Gen Z women, marking a departure from traditional sanitary products like pads and tampons. Free bleeding means abstaining from using any absorbent materials during menstruation, allowing the blood to flow naturally. This movement, which opposes the use of period products, has found a significant presence on social media, where young women openly share their experiences. The origins of the free bleeding movement remain unclear, but it is gaining popularity as a protest against menstrual stigma in society and to raise awareness about period poverty and the environmental impact of disposable menstrual products.

A digital content creator, Charlee publicly embraced free bleeding, describing it as a healthy choice that also saved her money. Another young TikTok influencer, Nayda Okamoto, shared a video of herself dancing in a bikini, playfully revealing her low-key participation in free bleeding, reports The New York Post.

While there is no concrete scientific evidence to support the health benefits associated with free bleeding, some women have reported reduced period pain when avoiding tampons or cups, inserted into the vagina. Reportedly, a girl named Hannah went viral for claiming that her period became “lighter than ever" after transitioning to free bleeding. This sparked discussions among women who shared similar experiences of lighter menstrual cycles after practising free bleeding, reports The New York Post.

While talking about the subject with the media outlet, Dr Amy Carmichael shared that while the reports were intriguing, there wasn’t enough scientific research to substantiate claims of lighter periods through free bleeding. She also added that using products like tampons might sometimes exacerbate menstrual cramps due to their foreign nature within the body.

Just like its benefits, at present, there are no proven health benefits of free bleeding either.

As per the New York Post, Carmichael emphasised that free bleeding is not inherently unhealthy and depends on individual preferences. Respect for personal choices regarding menstrual hygiene practices is essential, she asserted. Encouraging open discussions about menstruation in various settings, including workplaces and families, while fostering a culture of self-care during menstruation, is crucial. She added it aids in “destigmatising periods.”

While the trend has been gaining popularity among Gen Z women at present, the trend and movement are not new. Several instances of free bleeding have occurred and grabbed news headlines in the past. In 2015, drummer for British rapper and singer M.I.A, ran the London Marathon while free bleeding to raise awareness for women who don’t have access to period products. In the same year, artist Rupi Kaur created a discussion on social media after she posted a photo of herself with blood stains on her pants, on Instagram and Facebook. Later, she also challenged the social media’s removal of her photographs.