Unicorn Spotted in India? Mythical Creature's Pics Has Twitter Sharing 'Startup' Memes, Here's Why

Did you hear the buzz about a unicorn sighting in India? It’s got everyone going wild! This Desi version of the mythical creature has taken the internet by storm, leaving people scratching their heads and wondering if they’ve stumbled into a dreamland. The micro-blogging site is bursting with questions and speculation, and let me tell you, the answers are just as elusive as the unicorn itself!

But here’s the scoop for all you clever folks out there: someone tried to pull a fast one by attaching a horn onto the white horse (at least that’s what viral the shows), presumably from Delhi. And the moment the smart and business minds realised that it was either a hoax or an attempt to promote the idea of ‘unicorns’, the internet exploded with memes and jokes related to ‘startups.’ Why, you ask?

Well, in the business world, a unicorn refers to a startup valued at over $1 billion. It’s like finding a mythical creature (something very rare) in the world of entrepreneurship. So, naturally, Twitter’s response was to unleash a storm of startup-related memes and quips. Who knew that unicorns and startups could share the limelight in such a peculiar way?

Also Read: US Girl Attains First-of-its-Kind License To Own a Unicorn if She Can Find One

While some netizens realised that the term is gaining positive traction due to the viral Unicorn pictures, others couldn’t stop meme-ing about it. Check them out!

Hey, I really wanna know about India’s Unicorns and their benefits. Can you tell me? #unicornspotted pic.twitter.com/z9sFKobaAp— Neha Bajaj (@DiLseNeha) June 10, 2023

#unicornspotted is absolutely very very good and amazing thingpic.twitter.com/zZvEWtMj8X— Priya (@PriyaaM__) June 10, 2023

Indians Unicorn has made a huge impact on business because of it’s modern technlogy and ideas. #unicornspotted pic.twitter.com/oGtp2YZmT0— - (@AkkiKajuStan) June 10, 2023

You all know about it, that’s what we want. It’s great stuff for all… #unicornspottedpic.twitter.com/e32qP8bvCb— (@Ranbir__sir) June 10, 2023

The unicorn represents the rhythm of change and the companion of success. Witness the transformative power of innovation. #unicornspotted pic.twitter.com/aV5Z5r4u1N— Raksha ️ (@DollyRakshaluv) June 10, 2023

Just witnessed the magical grace of a unicorn, symbolizing the pursuit of thoughts, growth, and triumph. #UnicornSpotted pic.twitter.com/ODg1Kn0Zqa— siya singh (@i_siya________) June 10, 2023

Meanwhile, India is making waves in the startup world, securing its position as the country with the third-highest number of unicorns globally, right after the powerhouse duo of the United States and China. Reports indicate that India boasts an impressive count of 68 new unicorns, showcasing the country’s growing entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Also Read: Unicorn Kangaroo, Fake Blood, And Jet Washer: Bizarre Items Left Behind In Uber Cabs

And, with the recent viral pic of an artificial unicorn captivating everyone’s attention, it begs the question: What lies behind the widespread fascination with this Desi unicorn? Is there a hidden meaning or is it all just an elaborate hoax?