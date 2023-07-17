University Allowed Students To Wear 'Anything' On Graduation Day And They Turned Up Like This

Graduation ceremonies hold a significant place in a student’s life, evoking a plethora of emotions. While many universities adhere to a dress code, there are some colleges that offer an unconventional twist. The University of Kyoto in Japan allowed their students to wear whatever they like during the graduation ceremony. However, the students went beyond that and wore extraordinary costumes on their graduation day.

A recent tweet highlighted some of the pictures capturing the practice at the University of Kyoto. In the picture, students can be seen donning different costumes, ranging from their favourite characters to even snacks.

“The University of Kyoto in Japan allows students to wear anything they want for their Graduation ceremony. This is the way," reads the caption of the post.

The University of Kyoto in Japan allows students to wear anything they want for their Graduation ceremony. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/CXm41M4qxP— Rob (@thegallowboob) July 15, 2023

The Twitter post has attained 13.4 million views within a day.

A Twitter user got confused watching the cardboard man, stating, “I can’t decide if cardboard box man really missed the assignment or he really smashed it with his simplicity.”

I can't decide if carboard box man really missed the assignment or he really smashed it with his simplicity.— HisRoyalFlyness The Timbersmith (@FlyIngenuity) July 15, 2023

Another individual said, “It works in a society where respect and following norms is the default and occasional fun/banter/mischief seasons things up. It would not work in the US without turning into a degenerate clown show, taking away whatever little tradition that is left.”

It works in a society where respect and following norms is the default and occasional fun/banter/mischief seasons things up.It would not work in the US without turning into a degenerate clown show, taking away whatever little tradition that is left. — Sohrab (سهراب) (@_Sohrab_) July 16, 2023

“That is the best! I wish it was like that when I walked down the street,” wrote some user.

That is the best! I wish it was like that when I walked down the street.— Roy Rose (@wroyrose) July 16, 2023

A fourth user told his experience, mentioning, “Reminds me of how disappointed I was when I was told by the higher-ups at my school during a graduating-class meeting ‘You can’t wear anything else, this isn’t about you as individuals, it’s about you as a class.’ For some reason that really struck me.”

Reminds me of how disappointed I was when I was told by the higher ups at my school during a graduating-class meeting "You can't wear anything else, this isn't about you as individuals, it's about you as a class." For some reason that really struck me— Sapphire! (Commissions open!!!) (@NeobieYT) July 16, 2023

Another comment reads, “It’s actually a great way for people who’s shy too, it’s can help them to be on the scene without fear, some people really can’t handle to be the center of the view, so really can make everyone less stressed.”

it's actually a great way for people who's shy too, it's can help them to be on the scene without fear, some people really can't handle to be the center of the view, so really can make everyone less stressed— The Ultramale (open for commission) (@The_Ultramale) July 16, 2023

While the debate on the costumes was still on, do you know that it is an actual tradition in Japan to wear such outfits? Yes, you read that right. David Hajime Kornhauser, the director of global communications at Kyoto University, told Boredpanda that after receiving the green light for such attire, a ritual was established where students would arrive at their graduation ceremony dressed in quirky cosplays and imaginative costumes.

Tokyo University initially introduced this ritual, followed by Kyoto University, embracing the practice with enthusiasm.

Traditionally, Japanese universities have seen students dressed in formal suits, dresses, or women’s classic hakama kimonos during graduation ceremonies. Nevertheless, the change in approach at Kyoto University allowed its students to celebrate their well-earned graduate degrees.