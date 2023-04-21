Unlock The Secret Code: Instagram's Tricky Puzzle Won’t Let You Sleep

Every few weeks, a new brainteaser arises on social media, leaving people befuddled and hunting for possible solutions. This week, Instagram has a picture puzzle that many people are trying to solve, and if you like deciphering puzzles, you will like this one. The puzzle that is going viral consists of five clues that must be analyzed to identify a pattern. After that, the lock can be opened using the clues given in the puzzle.

What’s the trick?

There is a number lock with a three-digit code, and five clues are provided to help you find the code that will open it. The first clue is that one digit is in the right place, and the second clue is that one digit is correct but in the wrong place. The third clue is that two digits are correct, but they are in the wrong positions. The fourth clue is that all digits are incorrect, and the fifth clue is that one digit is correct but in the wrong position. You have 10 minutes to figure out the three-digit code using these clues.

To unlock the lock, you must utilize the clues provided. The lock is made up of a three-digit number. If you haven’t figured out the solution yet, you can scroll down to see the answer key for the question “Can you open the lock using these clues?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Optical illusions (@opticalillusionss)

The answer to the puzzle is 042. Wondering how to solve it? Check out the following explanation in 5 steps:

Start with the fourth clue (738), which eliminates the numbers 7, 3, and 8 since all digits are wrong.

The fifth clue (380) indicates that one digit is right (0) but in the wrong place. Thus, 0 is one of the numbers in the lock, and it is on the right side.

The third clue (206) suggests that two numbers are right, with one of them being 0, which is in the middle. However, since they are in the wrong position, 0 is the first digit.

The first (862) and second clues (614) both include the number 6, which is not part of the lock since both clues refer to the number on the right side. Additionally, the number 8 is eliminated because of clues one and four, which state that all numbers are wrong in clue four. According to clue one, the third digit of the lock is 2 because one digit is correct and in its place, and that digit is 2.

The second clue (614) indicates that one digit is correct but in the wrong position, which implies that the middle number is 4. Therefore, the answer is 042.

The puzzle has generated a lot of excitement among users who have been both impressed and pleased by the correct answer, which has flooded the comment section of the post. However, not everyone found it easy to solve the puzzle, and some users even provided incorrect digits as clues. Despite this, a user confidently stated that “042 is the correct answer," and another user confirmed it, writing “042 this is the answer." Some users seemed quite upset as they were unable to find the clue. One of the comments read, “I can’t seem to solve it.” Others stepped in to help and provided detailed explanations on how to arrive at the correct answer.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Read all the Latest News here