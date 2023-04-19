Unusual Sea Creature Found On Texas Beach, Internet Calls It 'Skeleton Of An Alien'

A picture of an unusual, sharp-toothed sea creature that washed ashore on a Texas beach recently has emerged on social media and the strange looking image has left the internet baffled. Many users are calling it “the skeleton of an alien". This skeleton-like sea creature was first seen in the Bolivar Peninsula by the people who went for a walk on the beach. Brandy Artal, who was roaming there, clicked its picture and shared it on Facebook.

After this, many users started guessing what this thing is. Some called it the “skeleton of an alien", while some called it “a sea monster".

With some social media users speculating that it might be alien remains, sea urchins and so on, the comments section of the post has gained a lot of traction. A Facebook user said, “It’s what nightmares are made of."

“It’s a big pile of nos, that’s what it is," another comment read.

As per reports, fishermen couldn’t identify the species because of that single picture, but said it was most likely from a large sport fish. “The feathery part is the gill, which is attached to the bony gill arch. The pharyngeal teeth are the spikey bits at the top of the middle," the Science Director of Coastal Fisheries, Mark Fisher said, reported KSAT 12.

This comes after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was approached to identify the creature.

This is not the first bizarre creature that has been discovered on Texas beaches this year. In January, an unusual eel-like creature was found at the port of Bolivar Beach in Galveston Bay with a long, slender body, sharp teeth and beady eyes. It was identified as a snapper eel, though they’re not usually found washed up on the shore.

Read all the Latest News here