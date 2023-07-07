Unveiling The Sensational Flavours Of Bewafa Momos, A Delight in Delhi

Encountering captivating sights on the streets often compels us to pause and notice. One such sight is the enticing Bewafa Momos shop located in Delhi. Adorned with intriguing slogans, it piques curiosity and draws attention. However, it is not just the catchy slogans that make Bewafa Momos stand out—its delectable flavours are equally remarkable.

Curious Origins of the Name Bewafa Momos

In an interview, Sanjay, the manager of Bewafa Momos, revealed that the name was not inspired by love betrayal, as one might assume. Instead, it was a creative business idea that came to mind. As for the vibrant slogans that adorn the shop, they serve as an enticing invitation for customers to stop, read, and ultimately indulge in the mouthwatering momos. Once customers taste the flavours, they often become loyal patrons.

A Plethora of Momo Varieties to Savor

Bewafa Momos offers a wide variety of momos to satiate every craving. From steamed and fried vegetarian momos to crispy variations, gravy options, sleep-pan fried veg momos, tandoori momos, and even paneer-filled delights—there is something to please every palate. Non-vegetarian options include chicken momos, fried, crispy, and gravy versions, as well as chicken chilli variants. Additionally, the shop also serves Chinese cuisine, providing even more culinary choices.

Affordable and Irresistible Delights

When it comes to pricing, Bewafa Momos ensures that customers receive value for their money. The veg steamed and veg fried momos are priced at Rs. 30, while the veg crispy momos, veg tandoori, paneer steam, and veg gravy momos are priced at Rs. 50. With reasonable prices, the delectable momos at Bewafa Momos are accessible to all.

Visit and Delight Your Taste Buds

Bewafa Momos welcomes customers from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, ensuring that you can satisfy your momo cravings throughout the day. The shop is located in Chanakya Place Part 1, New Delhi, inviting locals and visitors alike to indulge in its flavoursome offerings.

Intriguing slogans, diverse momo varieties, reasonable prices, and a welcoming atmosphere make Bewafa Momos a must-visit destination in Delhi. Whether you’re a momo enthusiast or simply seeking a delightful culinary experience, Bewafa Momos promises to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.