Uorfi Javed’s Denim Look Gets ROFL Reaction From American Content Creator Chang Hee Kim

Uorfi Javed, known for her quirky sense of style, continues to enthrall audiences with her daring sartorial choices. She has been spotted wearing clothing made from unusual materials including bread, balloons and garbage bags. She even wore a skirt made entirely of disposable face masks one time. Her impeccable fashion sense has attracted widespread attention and has now, prompted an ROFL reaction from an American digital creator. Chang Hee Kim, a popular Instagram user and content creator with 1 million followers online, posted a video emulating Uorfi’s outlandish OOTD. Just a few hours after it was uploaded, the video managed to receive a lot of views and more than 86,000 likes. In the video, Uorfi can be seen sporting a pair of jeans over her top and interacting with the paparazzi. The following shot shows Chang Hee Kim imitating her distinctive style, which he completed with a funny catwalk within his room.

“Even my cat didn’t approve,” Chang Hee Kim captioned the Reels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chang Hee Kim (@_jjang.e)

The hilarious video attracted the attention of Instagram users, who expressed their reactions in the comments section. One individual commented: “No but did you just rip your jeans for that?” Another user highlighted the feline participant, remarking on the cat’s genuine reaction, saying, “Cat was like bro what happened to you!?” The video sparked a range of reactions, with one commentator stating, “Actually this is the best outfit she ever wore. Should’ve seen the other ones.”

Uorfi Javed has unquestionably made a lasting impression on the fashion world by defying conventions and promoting self-expression with her daring attires. She is also known for pushing the boundaries, and her OTT fashion choices have often stirred debates and encouraged others to think out of the box.

Chang Hee Kim’s recreation of one of Uorfi’s famous outfits demonstrates the global effect of her style. The video’s light-hearted tone and Kim’s obvious effort to channelling Uorfi’s particular style struck a chord with viewers all across the world.

top videos

“Urfi is a global star now,” commented one while another wrote: “Uorfi being recognized worldwide is (fire).”

After Uorfi Javed left an impact on the fashion world with her unique choices, a couple of designers such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla came forward to collaborate with her.