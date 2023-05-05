UP Civic Polls Candidate Plans ‘Russian Dance Show’ To Seek Votes

The first phase of voting in the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh was completed in 37 districts on Thursday, May 4. Amidst the high-intensity electoral contest, a bizarre tactic of an independent candidate to garner votes has come to the fore. While organizing rallies and promotion via social media are used by candidates to woo voters, this independent candidate seems to be using a strategy like no other. Identified to be Sanjay Dubey, the candidate is reportedly contesting from a municipal ward in Kanpur.

This candidate is alleged of seeking permission to organize a Russian dance show for votes. In an application letter dated May 1, the candidate also reportedly requests to greenlight his plan of serving free liquor to the voters. A photo of the application, which is supposedly addressed to the returning officer (RO), has gone viral on social media. However, Sanjay Dubey has reportedly denied any association with the viral letter, reported The Times of India.

The candidate suggests it is a negative campaign planned against him to defame his image. He claimed to have contacted the district’s election commission to investigate the foul play and find the perpetrator.

The first phase which took place in 37 districts, was to elect over 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at a booth in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The state recorded 52 per cent polling in the first phase, a drop of 5.52 per cent from the last election in 2017. Among the 10 municipal corporations where polling was held, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Moradabad recorded a rise in voting percentage whereas in the remaining other seats, a decline was recorded.

The state’s capital, Lucknow recorded a 36.97 per cent voter turnout. Varanasi too recorded a low voting percentage at 40.42 per cent down from 41.64 per cent the last time.

The second phase of the urban local body election is set to take place on May 11.

As many as 38 districts including Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, and Kanpur, will vote in the second phase. The counting of the votes will take place on May 13.

