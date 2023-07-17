UP Family's Close Shave With Death As House Collapses After Heavy Rains

The constant and heavy rain in different regions of India has wreaked havoc on people. In Baiti village of Shivgarh in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a house was submerged to the knee level. When water entered their house, the occupants went to their neighbour’s verandah and sat there waiting for the rain to stop. And suddenly, their house collapsed.

All the household items got buried under the debris. However, the only relief was that all the members of the house narrowly escaped death. People, who eyewitnessed the incident, were heard saying that the family was saved by the grace of the almighty.

As per the reports, homeowner Mohammed Raees that because the drains were not cleaned, the area faced water logging. Because of this reason, Raees, along with his family, went to the neighbour’s house. While he was finding a solution to remove water from his house, suddenly it collapsed.

Satya Prakash Gupta, Naib Tehsildar of the Maharajganj tehsil of Rae Bareli, said that the loss caused by the rain will be assessed by sending a team by the Revenue Department and the reports will be sent to the government.

A similar incident was reported in the Delhi-NCR region when a 42-year-old man died in a house collapse. NCR and Western regions of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. Many areas of the region are flooded due to waterlogging and improper drainage systems. People have been asked to leave their homes and the NDRF team is conducting the rescue operation for those who are stuck in the flooded areas.

On July 11, around midnight the police received information of a house collapsing in Salyan, Jewar. A single-storey house in which a man named Satveer, who resided with his wife Anuradha and son Nitin, died in the incident. His wife and son were injured.