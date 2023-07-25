UP Farmer Reaches Police Station With Buffalo Beaten For Eating Maize

A strange case has been making headlines lately in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh when a young man and his buffalo arrived in Kotwali (a police station). They reached the station and the man tied his buffalo there and started sobbing. Santosh, a resident of Aher village in the Tirwa Kotwali area, reached the police station with his buffalo. According to reports, the buffalo ate a small amount of maize from the field of a farmer in the village itself. Due to this, the farmer tied the buffalo with barbed wire and beat it fiercely.

When the owner of the buffalo came to know about the matter, he somehow managed to free his buffalo. After this, he went to the local police station and filed a complaint regarding this incident. The victim farmer went to the police station with his buffalo as proof and reported the incident. He said that when his buffalo was roaming in the area, it visited the field of a young man named Vinay and ate some corn from his field.

Seeing this, Vinay got angry and tied the buffalo with barbed wire and thrashed him badly with sticks. Because of this, the buffalo got seriously injured. When Santosh came to know about this, he reached the spot, managed to free his buffalo and brought him to the police station.

Reports suggest that the farmer alleged that the police did not take any action in this matter. As a result, the distraught farmer made his way to the police station with his buffalo as proof and began sobbing vehemently in front of the officers. He also displayed the wounds on the body of his buffalo. He said, “What would I have done if something had happened to my buffalo. This is what keeps me alive," and cried bitterly.