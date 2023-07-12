UP Farmer Working On Paddy Field Narrowly Misses Tiger’s Attack; Deets Inside

Farmers are continuously working in fields, planting paddy, as the monsoon has arrived. In the areas closer to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (Uttar Pradesh), the Tigers are becoming a problem for the working farmers. Every day it is reported that these big cats are causing disruptions in the farmers’ daily activities. A video of one such incident has surfaced on the internet, showing how a farmer narrowly missed being spotted by a Tiger. In the clip that surfaced online, a Tiger can be seen prowling the fields. A farmer can be seen driving his tractor in the fields on the other side. Fortunately, the Tiger walked towards the forest, leaving the farmer unharmed. The video was reported from the Chuka area of Kalinagar Tehsil of Pilibhit District.

This clip is a testament to the fact that farmers in that region are prone to Tiger attacks. The teams of the Forest Department and Wildlife Trust of India are closely monitoring the areas. Social Forestry DFO, Sanjeev Kumar, gave more information on the matter. According to him, they have also increased the surveillance and vigilance in the area on instructions.

There have been reports of Tiger attacks in the past from the area, causing fear among the residents. Earlier in May, a fifty-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a Tiger, while working on his field. According to reports, the farmer was identified as Ashok Kumar. He left his home at night to guard his crops from stray cattle. When he did not return home, his family started a search. They found his partially eaten body the next morning. Sher Singh, Deputy range officer of forest and wildlife division Pilibhit said in an interview, “It seems the Tiger had dragged him nearly 600m from the place of attack, about 2.4 km from the core forest of Mala Forest range in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Pug marks found near the spot indicate that it was an adult male Tiger.”