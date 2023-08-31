UP Golgappa Seller and Customer Engage in Fistfight Over Cost of One Plate Panipuri, Watch Video

It’s surprising how individuals can go to extreme lengths over matters that no one would have anticipated could lead to a heated altercation. Such was the case when an unexpected confrontation erupted between a Golgappa seller in Uttar Pradesh and a customer. The source of contention? The customer’s dissatisfaction over receiving only 7 Panipuris for Rs. 10. The situation escalated dramatically when the customer, known as Kishor Kumar, physically hoisted the vendor, Ram Sevak, and proceeded to physically assault him right amid the street. This incident unfolded in the heart of Hamirpur, near Akil Tiraha, and was captured on video by a bystander, as reported by India Dot Com.

The video found its way onto X (formerly known as Twitter) through an account bearing the handle @gharkekalesh. The accompanying caption read, “Kalesh b/w a Golgappa seller and Customer over 10rs me 7 golgappa hi kyu?."

The video swiftly garnered reactions, with many opining that receiving seven pieces for ten rupees wasn’t unreasonable and sharing examples of the higher prices of this popular Indian snack in their own regions.

Watch the Viral Video:

Kalesh b/w a Golgappa seller and Customer over 10rs me 7 golgappa hi kyu? pic.twitter.com/kpa0kIeiQ8— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2023

“10 rs me 7 golgappa yaha bangalore ne 30 me 6 khilate hai bhai" commented one user. Another chimed in, “Bhai yaha 10 ke 4 hi hai no sukhi poori,” said another.

On the other hand, some chose to simply revel in the amusement of witnessing this spectacle, a pastime relished by every Desi who takes pleasure in such spectacles.

In a parallel incident revolving around the same amount, albeit involving tea instead of Panipuri, a journalist took to social media to vent his frustration with IRCTC after being conned by a tea vendor who refused to return his 10 rupees. Addressing IRCTC in his post, the journalist questioned whether the IRCTC tea vendor was engaging in unscrupulous practices. The journalist, who was traveling on the Netaji Express, proceeded to recount the episode. He had purchased tea for 10 rupees and tendered a 20-rupee note.

The vendor assured him of returning the change but never reappeared. While the passenger wasn’t bothered by the loss of 10 rupees, he raised concerns about how many others might have fallen victim to the tea vendor’s deceitful tactics.