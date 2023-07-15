UP Man Climbs 100-feet Mobile Tower Demanding To Marry The Girl Of His Choice

The man named Dilip is a resident of Kushinagar. As per reports, when Dilip climbed the tower, he threw his phone down from the top. After this, the people present there informed the police about the incident. They tried to convince Dilip to get down. Despite this, Dilip did not listen to any of them. After an hour, the police managed to bring him down. Dilip was then taken to a district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Dilip said that he wants to marry a girl, but her family members are not agreeing. According to Dilip’s elder brother Amarjeet, his mental condition is not good and that is the reason behind this act.

Amarjit also informed that recently Dilip had a fight with a group of people, in which he received a head injury. On the day of the incident, while Dilip was being taken to a doctor, he ran away.

Letr, his family members got the information that he was climbing a tower in Gorakhpur. As soon as the information was received by them, his family left Kushinagar and reached the spot.