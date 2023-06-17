UP Man Conducts His Last Rites Because Of This Bizzare Reason

In the city of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, an old man named Jata Shankar, took the masses by surprise after he performed his last rites while being alive. The incident, although might sound unbelievable, is as true as it gets. Jata Shankar hails from the Kewan village in UP. Reports suggest that Jata Shankar was having disputes with his family for a long time. Being unsure whether they would perform the last rites after his death or not, Jata Shankar decided to conduct all the rituals by himself.

Jata Shankar also constructed a concrete platform for his tomb where his last rites could be performed. On Thursday, June 15, he performed his own Pinddan, marking the 13th day of his death. He also arranged a feast for the villagers.

Reports claim that since dealing with some familial discord, Jata Shankar has been living separately on his farm. His family came to visit him occasionally. According to fellow villagers of Kewan, Jata Shankar built the concrete platform two years ago and he used to speak about it with the villagers. “Whenever I die, please perform my last rites here only,” Jata Shankar used to say.

Sources further claim that not long ago, Jata Shankar once again had a heated argument with his wife, Munni Devi. That’s when he was convinced of performing his last rites, which are supposed to be performed after death while being alive. He took this uncanny step because, after constant quarrels with his family, he lost a strong bond with his family. This piece of news has spread like wildfire in the village where he resides, taking the residents by surprise.

Another almost-similar incident was observed last year on September 19. A 56-year-old man from Delhi who suffered from a cardiac arrest approached the Delhi High Court requesting the authorities to allow his last rites to be performed by another young man, whom he treated like his son. The elderly stated that he does not wish his own family to perform the rituals after his death.