UP Man Leaves Lover After Getting A Job, Woman Goes To Police Accusing Him Of Cheating

A bizarre case of love gone wrong has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. A man and woman met through Instagram and started dating. The man distanced himself from his lover after he got a job, leaving the woman distraught. Even a complaint has been filed by the woman against the man due to this reason. This is a case from Ramshahpur village, Amethi district, Uttar Pradesh. The man, who has been identified as Aditya Tiwari, befriended a woman from a village in Pratapgarh through Instagram in March 2021. The two started talking, and soon enough they got closer to each other.

Eventually, both fell in love within a few days, according to the reports. They finally met after confessing love for each other and started a relationship. The man promised to marry the girl, and the duo got intimate. Their relationship went on for two years, during which the man was unemployed. The reports say that he started to distance himself from the woman after getting a job. Now, the woman is accusing him of having physical relations with her for two years on the pretext of marriage. Aditya Tiwari, the accused, got a job at the State Bank of India. He was selected for the post of PO. As he got a job, he started distancing himself from the woman, and she kept on insisting on marriage.

The young woman’s family even went to Tiwari’s house to finalise the marriage, but nothing came of it. The woman claimed that a compromise was made between the two parties twice at the police station. She finally filed an FIR against the man in July 2023, after the entire ordeal. The man was even threatened to be implicated in a fake FIR by the woman. She is still looking for justice, even after filing the complaint.

According to Vivek Singh, the inspector at Jamo Police Station, Amethi district, the FIR has been filed in Pratapgarh district. An investigation has been opened into the matter, and action will be taken according to all the facts that will come out after the investigation.