UP Man Undergoes Gender-affirmation Surgery To Marry His Boyfriend; Know What Happened Next

A young man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, wanted to marry his boyfriend. He got his gender changed so that he could stay with his partner in a socially and legally acceptable way. But he was shocked when the lover refused to stay with him as promised, that too after the sex change operation. It is reported that the duo even got married in a temple.

The man named Rahul, who is now recognised as Ragini, is a resident of Kaushambi district near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She works as a dancer in theatre. In 2016, Rahul fell in love with a man from the neighbouring village. For society to accept their relationship, Rahul allegedly changed his gender to female for his lover. After the surgery, they even got married in a temple and got intimate. Now, her lover is refusing to keep her as his wife.

Ragini has approached the police station to file a complaint. Kaushambi Kotwali Inspector Mahesh Chand, who is the investigating officer of the case, told News18 that the matter is complicated. The police have begun the investigation and have cross-checked the facts with the hospital, where Ragini underwent surgery. After the facts are checked, the FIR will be registered and the action will be taken accordingly, the police officer added.

The HOD of the Plastic Department at Motilal Nehru Medical College, Dr Mohit Jain also shared that it takes more than one and a half years for gender change surgery. Dr Jain said that a panel of neurologists, psychologists, plastic surgeons and gynaecologists counsel the patient initially. After eight to 10 sessions of counselling, the psychiatrist gives the green signal for further steps. The process of changing hormones then begins, which takes around six months; and after that, the surgery is done.