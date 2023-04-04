UP Man's Solar Powered Fan Innovation Gets A Thumbs Up From Amitabh Bachchan

A man’s unique way of beating the summer heat seems to have impressed none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who is also known for his engaging social media posts, dropped a video of man’s remarkable solution to overcoming the heat. The video, which features an elderly man from the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, gained viral fame a few days before senior AB came across it. In order to combat the intense heat, the 77-year-old identified to be Lalluram created a portable fan that operated on solar power. The fans is affixed to his plastic helmet. Lalluram developed the idea after falling ill from the heat and being unable to sell flowers to earn a living.

Big B was so impressed by the old man’s innovation that he felt compelled to share the video with his millions of followers. In his tweet, Bollywood’s megastar called India the “Mother of Invention," using the Hindi phrase “Bharat Mata Ki Jai," which translates to “Victory to Mother India." The caption was accompanied by an Indian flag emoji.

T 4605 - India the Mother of invention .. भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZW3xyXLnsk— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2023

Big B’s fans were impressed with the old man’s jugaad. Praising the man, a social media user wrote, “Talent ki to koi kami nahi hain sir (There’s no dearth of talent) while another commented, “India, the land of jugad.”

“It happens only in INDIA and with which we can connect and feel them RIGHT,” read a reply.

it happens only INDIA and with which we can connect and feel them RIGHT 😆 https://t.co/2frCftkaJd— रफतAR (@papiyasinha14) April 3, 2023

Big B, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, has several exciting projects lined up for release in 2023. He will next be seen in Ganapath, an action-thriller film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from Ganapath, Bachchan is also set to star in Project K, a multilingual film featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles.

