UP Petrol Pump Worker Drains Scooter's Tank After Receiving Rs 2000 Note, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently going viral comes across as shocking yet amusing. In the video, a petrol pump worker drained the petrol out of a scooter after the man offered a Rs 2,000 note as payment. The incident took place at Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun. For context, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced, last week, that Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn from circulation. Also, one can exchange the Rs 2,000 notes in the bank until September 30, with a set limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. However, people can still use the notes for transactions till then and refusing to accept Rs 2,000 is illegal.

Taking to Twitter, user Nigar Parveen shared this video, In the caption, she wrote, “Gave 2000 note at petrol pump in UP’s Jalaun The staff refused to take notes. Later poured petrol was also taken out from the tank Video went viral on social media."

In the video, a worker can be seen sitting right next to the scooter as he drains out all the petrol using a pipe. There is another person standing right next to him.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

यूपी के जालौन में पेट्रोल पंप पर 2000 का नोट दियाकर्मचारियों ने नोट लेने से मना कर दिया। बाद में डाला पेट्रोल भी टंकी से निकाल लिया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mpuvb2usEd — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) May 22, 2023

Jalaun police has also responded to the video. The department wrote, “Taking cognizance of the incident, Inspector-in-charge Police Station Kotwali Orai has been directed for necessary action."

Meanwhile, ever since the announcement was made, Twitter has become home to a hilarious meme fest, with users making hilarious movie dialogues and puns to refer to the currency’s short-lived time frame.

Twitter users have trended the hashtag ‘RIP 2,000’ in abundance with photos of flower garlands around the currency notes.