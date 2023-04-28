Upside Down and Inside Out: The Handstand Car Exit Is Making Us Tierd

In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for viral videos to take the internet by storm. Often a video emerges that truly captures the attention of the masses. One such video recently surfaced online, and it’s quickly becoming the talk of the town. In the clip, there is a young woman performing a handstand to get into her car. But here’s the twist: the video has been reversed, so it looks like she’s doing a handstand to get out of the car instead. It’s a clever and hilarious concept that has captured the hearts of people around the world.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption “Reverse kaisa laga video (How did you like the video in reverse?)” Needless to say, it is some pretty interesting and unusual skill to have. After all, the woman is not simply making an exit from the door instead she is doing it through the small window. It definitely needs a lot of agility and precision to do it as smoothly as the woman has done in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul Arora💫 (@parul_cutearora)

The video sparked some interesting reactions on social media. However, not all comments were positive, with some users questioning the necessity of such a video and pointing out that it would be much easier to simply open the car door and get inside. On the other hand, there were other appreciating the original video and complimented the girl for her skills.

“Or you could just open the door and get in…” a user wrote.

Another comment read, “The original was a nice one!”

Previously, video of a gymnast had left internet in awe. The video featured popular social media influencer and gymnast Orissa Kelly, who shot an arrow using her feet while performing a handstand. Social media users are in total awe of the clip, showering their love in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orissa Kelly 🏹 (@orissakelly)

It’s a breathtaking display of skill and balance and a testament to the amazing things people can achieve when they put their minds to it. The internet has undoubtedly provided a platform for talented individuals to showcase their abilities to the world.

Read all the Latest News here