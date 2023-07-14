Urfi Javed Washes Kurkure Before Eating And Nobody is 'Digesting' Her Viral Video

Urfi Javed has often become the target of trolls. While most times it’s for her choice of clothes, this time it was for a food related decision. In a recent video which has gone viral, she shared how she eats chips and it has people perplexed. It begins to show her opening a Kurkure packet and then putting it all on a strainer. Then, she washes the Kurkure using water. Finally after straining all the water, she eats them.

She can be further heard saying, “I’ve been doing this since I was a child. I feel this is a better way to eat Kurkure.” She also mentions how this completely balances out masala and this is how she prefers having most chips.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Many people can be seen mentioning how she has done this for attention. “In my head I was like why is she near the sink and shouting not the water not the water and she finally poured the water over it,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “What an unfortunate day to have eyes,” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, recently Urfi shared screenshots of trolls bashing her. While one of the users had written, “Yeh toh kahin muh dikhane layak nahi hai," another comment read, “aise kapde phen ke char log ko muh na dikha pao sharam ke baare." Reacting to these, Urfi dressed up in a black shirt and blue denim jeans. The actress further covered her face with a black cloth and posed for the camera.