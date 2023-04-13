US Chef Shares 'Incredible' Video of Delhi Vendor Making Ghewar and It's Pure Art

Eric Rivera, a chef from the US, is impressed by a Delhi roadside vendor making Ghewar in an incredible video. The Rajasthani sweet dish sells like hot cake, especially during the Teej and Raksha Bandhan seasons. A TikTok account called The Food Ranger, run by travel vlogger Trevor James, shot the video of a vendor making the festive sweet in an intricate process involving multiple layers and a lot of skill. “Nobody is talking, you get to see the whole process, and the food looks incredible the entire way. My favorite style of video," Rivera captioned the video.

The making of Ghewar involves several layers of batter made of ghee and flour, cashews, nuts and other dry fruit sprinkled on top, adding sugar syrup, draining the oil that was used for frying the structures in a honeycomb-like apparatus, adding malai cream, topping it with fresh green pistachios until the sweets take their final, delectable form.

Many Twitter users, especially those who weren’t familiar with the process of making Ghewars, found the process hypnotising. “This is hypnotizing. I could watch them do that all day," one Twitter user wrote. “>My guys could use that lesson in maintaining oil temp…over an open fire! Wow. And what do these cost? Fresh, hulled pistachios….Amazing," another wrote.

“This a lot more akin to watching someone use a pottery wheel than a cooking video," reads one tweet. “Art. And food porn. Perfection," reads another.

nobody is talking, you get to see the whole process, and the food looks incredible the entire way. my favorite style of video. pic.twitter.com/khZVKqI3ag— eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) April 11, 2023

This is hypnotizing. I could watch them do that all day.— Metamorphosis 🇵🇷 Rox (@MetamorphosisRx) April 11, 2023

My guys could use that lesson in maintaining oil temp…over an open fire! Wow. And what do these cost? Fresh, hulled pistachios….Amazing.— Mike Jones (@TxacoliMike) April 12, 2023

This a lot more akin to watching someone use a pottery wheel than a cooking video— Diane Galloway (@adgwatches) April 11, 2023

Art. And food porn. Perfection.— Motorcitymom (@SharpeLofton) April 12, 2023

At a time when viral food videos mean some bizarre concoction right out of hell, this does come as a sweet surprise.

