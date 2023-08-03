US Company's Beer Made From Recycled Shower Water Has Internet Saying 'No, Thank You'

In a bid to conserve water, a US-based company claimed that it has created beer by using recycled wastewater from a building.

Epic Cleantec is a water-treating company and has created Epic OneWater Brew- a Kölsch-style beer- using recycled waters from showers, sinks, and washing machines in Fifteen Fifty, a 40-story building in San Francisco, said a press statement by the company.

A picture was shared on the Instagram handle of the Mirror now showing a woman drinking beer. The picture contained the message “Safer than drinking water: US company introduces beer made from recycled shower water.”

The water treatment company teamed up with the Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co. to make beer using its onsite greywater reuse system, which “captures, filters, and disinfects greywater from showers and laundry and rainwater from the roof", stated the press release.

“Globally, buildings use 14% of all potable water and almost none reuse it- we are on a mission to change that," Epic explained,” further said the caption.

Aaron Tartakovsky, CEO and co-founder of Epic Cleantec, the San Francisco-based water treatment company told CNN that what his company has done is just take a lot of existing principles in the wastewater world and design it for single buildings instead.

He added that his company does for water what solar did for energy, which is moving away from a sole reliance on large, centralized infrastructure.

Tartakovsky told CNN that they ended up producing 7,000 cans (using 7,570 litres of recycled water), not as a commercial product but as an educational effort. Talking to CNN, he further asked why are we still using pristine drinkable water from national parks to flush the toilets of tech employees in downtown California.