US Couple Charged With Attempt To Murder For Starving 10-Year-Old Son

A United States couple shocked the world by the distressing events of what is being called the “Griffin starvation case." A couple from Georgia was recently arrested for the mistreatment of their 10-year-old son, who was found begging for food. The emaciated and starving child was found wandering the streets by concerned neighbours who immediately alerted the authorities. Tyler and Krista Schindley, the parents of the boy, have been charged with attempted murder, child cruelty, and other offences. According to New York Post, neighbours had observed concerning behaviour from the couple before. They revealed that the Schindleys would often leave their older children home alone for extended periods while they were away on vacation. Kim Seigler, a next-door neighbour, expressed her remorse for not detecting the abuse sooner and expressed her disbelief at the horrifying situation. Seigler stated, “It’s just horrible — who could even think of doing such a thing? The fact that they’re my neighbour… just made me feel bad… like I should’ve been more observant."

Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder lauded the neighbour who intervened and saved the boy’s life, reported Fox 5 Atlanta. Broder described the child as being intentionally starved to death and emphasized the gravity of the situation. Had the boy not been rescued from his home, Broder believes the outcome would have been much more tragic.

Police investigations revealed that the young boy had been deliberately deprived of food and weighed a mere 36 pounds (little over 16 kg), approximately half the weight of an average 10-year-old and equivalent to that of an average 4-year-old. The court documents detailed the parents’ alleged acts of locking the child in his room for extended periods without access to basic necessities such as food, clothing, light, or human interaction. The boy had also suffered physical abuse, resulting in severe injuries.

When discovered, the child was disoriented, hungry, and pleaded not to be returned home. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he continues to receive treatment for malnutrition and a low heart rate. In addition to these issues, the child has dental injuries and disfiguration caused by neglect and lack of medical attention.

top videos

The state Department of Family and Children’s Services has taken custody of the other four children who were residing in the home. Meanwhile, the Schindleys’ oldest son, approached by reporters, confirmed his familial connection to the couple but declined to comment further on the situation.

Tyler and Krista Schindley now face charges including attempted felony, false imprisonment, battery, and multiple counts of cruelty to children. As the case unfolds, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the surviving children while seeking justice for the unimaginable suffering endured by their youngest sibling.