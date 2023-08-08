US Dockyard Turns WWE Arena As People Throw Chairs At Each Other, Exchange Blows

A disturbing incident unfolded at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in the USA, where a minor argument between a security guard and a boat owner escalated into a physical fight. The incident began after the security guard requested the boat owner to clear the dock, for a larger yacht. Things went out of hand after the boat owner targeted the security guard and several other people join in the assault. Amid the chaos, onlookers pleaded for intervention and one man bravely jumped into the water to defend the guard.

Another video captures a group of men approaching the boat owners, leading to further conflicts. During this exchange, people are seen getting punched and kicked and even one person was forcefully pushed into the water. Despite the arrival of authorities, the situation remained volatile.

More chaos erupted in the third video clip, as more people joined the fight. A man is seen using a folded chair to strike people from the opposing group. Police then catch the instigator and several others involved in the brawl.

A Twitter page called, Shannonnn Sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) shared the videos and wrote, “Yo this is wild. A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard. A group of black men saw & went defend him by beating the white men.”

Yo this is wild 😭A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard. A group of black men seen & went defend him by beating the white men 💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qzo3U3Kq1r — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 6, 2023

As reported by USA TODAY, the Montgomery Police Department stated that the altercation began around 7 PM and multiple people were taken into custody on Saturday night. The police further disclosed that four warrants were issued on Monday, August 7, morning. Mayor Steven Reed acknowledged in a statement that “warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” he added.

The identities of the individuals detained have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.