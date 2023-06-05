US Dog, With Tongue 'Longer Than Soda Can', Makes It To Guinness World Record

The length of the tongue of a normal human being is 7.9 cm to 8.5 cm i.e. 3.1 inch to 3.3 inches, but the tongue of California resident Nick Stoeberl is 10.1 cm i.e. 3.97 inch long. Nick holds the record for being the person with the longest tongue in the world. But today, we’ll talk about a dog, which has her name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest tongue in the world.

According to the record books, the name of this dog living in Louisiana, USA is Zoey. She is a Labrador and German Shepherd mix with a tongue measuring 12.7 cm i.e. 5 inches. The length of Zoey’s tongue is two and a half times that of her nose. The official Twitter handle of the Guinness Book of World Records shared the news and wrote, “Zoey loves to fetch and swim. Coincidentally, she has the world’s longest tongue on a dog." In fact, on their website, they have described Zoey’s tongue as “licker longer than a soda can". Take a look at their tweet:

Zoey loves to fetch and swim. Coincidentally, she has the world’s longest tongue on a dog!https://t.co/2jvoSbvga9— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 2, 2023

Pet parents of Zoey, Sadie and Drew Williams, said that when she was only six weeks old, they realised that her tongue was not normal. Sadie said, “We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out."

“We thought surely she’d grow into it but she didn’t. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body," Sadie added.

top videos

Drew told the Guinness Book of World Records that Zoey is everyone’s favourite. He added that whenever the dog is taken out, people gather to see him. “We’ll warn them ahead of time ‘Hey, she’s friendly but she might slobber on you’ and now and then she will, and they’ll have a big slobber mark on their black pants," he further said.

Earlier, the record for the longest tongue on a dog was held by Bisbee, with a tongue measuring 9.49 cm.