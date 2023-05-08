US Hotel Guest Wakes Up To Night Manager Sucking His Toes

Everyone loves their beauty sleep, especially after a tiring trip and all they want is a cosy hotel bed. However, this US man who was sleeping woke up in shock when he found a staff member from the hotel sucking his toes. A night manager of a Tennessee hotel was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a man’s room and sucking on his toes, said Police.

According to the New York Post, the man has been identified as David Neal. The 52-year-old manager working at the 4th Avenue South Hilton House in Nashville, allegedly crept into a male guest’s room while he was sleeping on March 30 and got intimate with his feet.

As per the Nashville Metropolitan Police, Neal made a key card to get into the room and entered around 5 am. The guest also told the police that he woke up to the night manager’s mouth around his toe and he immediately confronted him for the same. The guest recognised Neal as one of the hotel employees who had earlier come to his room the day before to fix his TV.

On the other hand, the night manager admitted to the police that he had entered the room and shared that he did so because he smelled smoke and wanted to make sure the guest was fine. The police mentioned that Neal, however, never reported smelling smoke to security and there were no other reports of guests or staff smelling smoke at the hotel.

The room key used by Neal was not found, but later he told the investigators that he threw it away. He was arrested at his home in Lebanon last Friday and charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He is currently jailed on a $27,000 (Rs 22.06 lakh) bond.

A few days ago, a man in Tibet who stayed in Lhasa’s Guzang Shuha Inn noticed a strong smell when he checked into a room only to find a corpse under his bed. He earlier figured that it might be from the bakery or the room’s heating system. After dinner, he complained about the foul smell becoming strong in his room. After a few hours, they found hotel staff standing at the door along with the police to take the DNA sample of the corpse.

