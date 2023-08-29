US Hunters Manage To Catch 364 Kg Alligator After Night-Long Struggle

Crocodiles and alligators are widely known as some of the most dangerous predators in aquatic ecosystems. Despite these inherent risks, certain individuals don’t hesitate to approach these creatures even taking the daring step of hunting them. In the latest instance, a team of four hunters successfully took down the largest alligator in Mississippi’s history over the weekend. This monstrous predator weighed a staggering 802.5 pounds (364 kg) and measured over 14 feet long, earning it the fitting moniker nightmare material.

As reported by the New York Post, the giant creature was hunted on the second day of Mississippi’s alligator hunting season in the Yazoo River. Red Antler Processing shared the news on Facebook. Don Woods, one of the four hunters responsible for taking down the colossal gator, shared that he and his companions, who are seasoned alligator hunters, spotted the giant reptile while boating on the river around 9 p.m. “We knew he was wide," Woods said. “His back was humongous. It was like we were following a jon boat,” he added.

Little did the hunters realise that it would take a gruelling seven hours of mental strain to hoist the huge creature onto their boat. “We hooked him eight or nine times, and he kept breaking off. He would go down, sit, and then take off. He kept going under logs. He knew what he was doing. The crazy thing is he stayed in that same spot," Woods stated.

According to Woods, the alligator managed to snap nearly all of their fishing rods and reels, only yielding to exhaustion after a night of vigorous struggling. “He dictated everything we did. It was exhausting, but your adrenaline is going so you don’t notice it,” Wood said.

Before 4 a.m., the hunters eventually managed to gain control over the massive reptile. However, even at that point, they hadn’t fully comprehended its true size. Woods said that they were aware that they had a big alligator; they were just amazed at how wide his back was and how big the head was.

The reptilian predator turned out to be an impressive 14 feet and 3 inches long, boasting a weight of 802.5 pounds (364 kgs) and a belly girth measuring 66 inches. State wildlife authorities provided this information.

For context, the previous record holder for Mississippi’s largest caught alligator was a 14-foot, 0.75-inch specimen weighing 766.5 pounds (347kg), successfully captured in 2017.