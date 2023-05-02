US Lawmaker Caught on Camera Partially Topless During Zoom Voting Session

In the latest incident of Zoom botch-up, a US lawmaker was caught on camera for a split-second voting “yes" while partially topless and covered with a blanket during a recent voting session of the state legislature.

The incident, the video of which went viral, captured Senator Calvin Bahr during a Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor Zoom meeting.

The lawmaker, who was elected to his current position in 2022 following three terms as a state representative, appeared stunned to be on camera. Despite attempting to quickly shut off the camera, the incident was witnessed by others in attendance who struggled to contain their laughter.

Minnesota state Sen. Calvin Bahr briefly appeared shirtless during a Zoom roll call on Monday. pic.twitter.com/D9Yoonvzve— Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 2, 2023

This is not the first time that Zoom mishaps have occurred. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in virtual meetings, and with that came an increase in technical issues.

In October 2020, former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was caught masturbating on a live video feed during an election simulation, according to the American weekly news magazine Newsweek. One month later, he was fired by The New Yorker after approximately 30 years at the magazine.

In August 2022, former Alaska governor and House candidate Sarah Palin, was interrupted by the drawing of a penis during a Native Peoples Action candidate forum broadcast on Zoom.

However, arguably the most infamous webcam footage occurred in the years prior to the pandemic, now known ubiquitously as “BBC Dad."

