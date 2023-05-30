US Lawyer Caught Using ChatGPT To Present Case With Fake Examples

The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has been hitting the headlines since it was launched. The AI has helped many in completing assignments, writing work emails in specific tone, style and instruction to sending a fake legal notice to the landlord for repairing the machines in the laundry room. People have been using the AI tool for their work to be more efficient, however, it has also brought trouble to some. A lawyer in New York is facing a court hearing after his company Levidow, Levidow & Oberman used the ChatGPT for legal research, reported BBC.

A judge said that the court was faced with an “unprecedented circumstance" after a filing was found to contain hypothetical legal cases as examples. The lawyer who used the tool informed the court that he was “unaware that its content could be false”.

The original case was brought by a man suing an airline over an alleged personal injury. His legal team submitted a brief that cited that there are various previous court cases as proof, using precedent as why the case should be heard in the court. However, the airline’s lawyer later wrote to the judge to say that they couldn’t find several of the cases that were referenced in the brief by the other party.

“Six of the submitted cases appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations,” Judge Castel wrote in an order demanding the man’s legal team to explain itself for presenting false examples

Later it came to light that the research was not been prepared by Peter LoDuca who was presenting at the court but by a colleague of his at the same law firm. Steven A Schwartz who has been an attorney for more than 30 years used ChatGPT to get similar previous cases.

In his written statement, Schwartz cleared that LoDuca had not been part of the research and had no knowledge of how it was done. He also mentioned that he regrets relying on the chatbot.

Now a Twitter thread is making rounds of the conversation between Schwartz and the AI chatbot. The lawyer asked ChatGPT “Is Varghese a real case,” to which it responded with “Yes, Varghese v. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd, 925 F.3d 1339 is a real case.”

In the lawyer’s defense, he submitted screenshots FROM CHATGPT claiming that the nonexistent cases exist pic.twitter.com/H2tgXu8W5s— Daniel Feldman (@d_feldman) May 27, 2023

Both lawyers have been ordered by the court to explain why they should not be disciplined at a June 8 hearing.