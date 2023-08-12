US Man Buys Three Seats To Fly With His 63 Kg Dog

Passengers on a US airline were “gobsmacked" after watching a horse-side dog grabbing multiple seats alongside its owner. The 5-year-old pooch of Great Dane breed is suggested to be a support dog belonging to 27-year-old Gabriel Bogner, as per New York Post. Named Darwin, the dog who weighed about 140 pounds (63 Kg) required about three seats to fit properly on a flight from Los Angeles to New York. Footage of the mammoth dog’s airplane ride has gone viral on TikTok receiving millions of views in no time. The visuals reportedly show Darwin relaxing calmly on her seats curiously looking around and also sometimes taking naps. She also peeked into the cockpit and greeted the pilots on board and was praised for maintaining an orderly flying etiquette throughout the journey.

While sharing the video on TikTok, Gabriel thanked American Airlines for allowing him to accommodate his pooch with a smooth process. “Who says Great Danes aren’t airplane dogs? Shoutout to American Airlines for making our move to Brooklyn a piece of cake though! (Yes I bought 3 seats for us on the plane)," he reportedly captioned the video. Social media users were delighted to watch Darwin’s flight dairies and reportedly cheered for him writing, “It’s a Dane on a plane."

In a subsequent explainer footage, Gabriel revealed his struggle with Crohn’s disease and how Darwin helps his living situation as a service dog. While opening up about the decision of making her travel on the plane with him, the owner said he looked into many options. Be it driving her or letting someone else drive her, but nothing came to fruition. When trying to get her into a crate underneath a plane, Darwin happened to be a large dog to fit into a crate. “So I just researched pet-friendly airlines and started calling around and I called American Airlines and I just talked to the person and I found out that if you have a service dog, no matter their size, they’re technically allowed on the plane," he explained. Gabriel did not fail to enquire if her 140-pound weight could be a problem but they only advised him to purchase three seats for the duo. Gabriel reportedly filled out a form with the Department of Transportation and once approved he acquired an official ID number for the dog.

During an interaction with the South West News, Gabriel said, “People were absolutely gobsmacked and shocked, but everyone was so excited to see her." According to him, he has never seen so many people smiling at them at the airport. He emphasized facing absolutely no issues with fellow passengers or the crew during the journey although a few seemed to have joked about the dog getting an upgrade with multiple seats for a smooth trip.