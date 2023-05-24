US Man, Helping Ducks Cross The Road, Dies After Being Hit By Car

A US man died in Rocklin, California, on May 18 after he was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old. 41-year-old Casey Rivara was on his way back home with his children after their swimming practice. The incident happened while he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The victim himself was in a car and he got down from his vehicle to make the ducks cross the road near the corner of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Road. At the same time, a 17-year-old driver hit Casey following which he passed away.

She is cooperating with the police officials and is currently not facing any charges, as per a New York Times report. “We still have a lot of areas and evidence to sort through, but at first look, it does not look like there’s going to be any criminal negligence," Rocklin Police said.

Casey was shooing the baby ducks and everyone was clapping seeing his act of kindness, a 12-year-old boy who witnessed Casey’s noble act said, as per the New York Times report. “He helped them get up over the curb because all the baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car," the boy added.

On being asked if he witnessed the accident, the body further said that he didn’t see Casey being hit by the car. “All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection," he added. The boy also said that the victim’s shoes and one of his socks were right in front of his car, being driven by his mother.

Casey’s son William told local media that his father made the ducks cross the road by stopping traffic. He said that when his father made ducklings cross the road, people clapped and praised him for this work.

A fundraiser following the man’s death was started by his family. It collected around $43,000 within a day of Casey’s death.